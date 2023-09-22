- OBITUARIES
Tenor Stephen Gould Dies at Age 61 after Being Diagnosed with Bile Duct Cancer
11:25 JST, September 22, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Tenor Stephen Gould, who announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer, has died. He was 61.
Gould’s agent Stephanie Ammann confirmed the singer died Tuesday in Virginia. No other details were immediately available.
The singer withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was scheduled to perform the title roles in “Tannhäuser” and “Tristan und Isolde” and Siegfried in “Götterdämmerung.”
Gould said he made the announcement after the Bayreuth Festival ended last week because “I did not wish anything to cloud this year’s achievements.”
Frequently appearing as a heroic tenor, Gould performed at many of the world’s great opera houses. He debuted in Richard Wagner’s “Ring” cycle in Bayreuth in 2006, earning raves during the challenging four-nights of performances.
The Associated Press called him “a naturally engaging performer, unusually athletic and youthful as befits the teenage hero” during his performance of the third “Ring” show, “Siegfried.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, biliary tract cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages. It’s often discovered by accident — for example, through routine blood tests or imaging done for an unrelated reason.
He is survived by his sister.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- International Discussions to Begin on E-fuel Rules with Japan in Lead