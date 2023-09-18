Seiji Mataichi, Former Leader of the Social Democratic Party, Dies at 79

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Social Democratic Party leader Seiji Mataichi

Former Social Democratic Party leader and former member of the House of Councillors, Seiji Mataichi, died of sepsis on Sunday. He was 79.

Born in Toyama City, Mataichi successfully ran for the upper house in 2001 for the first time as a member of the Social Democratic Party and served three terms. He served as deputy party leader and secretary general before becoming party leader in 2018. He did not run in the 2019 upper house election due to his deteriorating health and subsequently retired from politics.