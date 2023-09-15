Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
Kabuki Actor En-ou Ichikawa Died at The Age of 83

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
En-ou Ichikawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:32 JST, September 15, 2023

The Kabuki actor En-ou Ichikawa has passed away at the age of 83. He was a beloved figure, known for his popularity in Super Kabuki performances.

