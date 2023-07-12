- OBITUARIES
(Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
19:16 JST, July 12, 2023 (updated at 20:54 JST)
TV personality ryuchell was found unconscious in the office of an entertainment agency in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon and was confirmed dead at the scene.
The 27-year-old was discovered at around 5:30 p.m. by his manager. Police investigators said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.
An Okinawa native, ryuchell worked as a model and singer, in addition to appearing in TV shows.
