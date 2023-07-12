(Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ryuchell

TV personality ryuchell was found unconscious in the office of an entertainment agency in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old was discovered at around 5:30 p.m. by his manager. Police investigators said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.

An Okinawa native, ryuchell worked as a model and singer, in addition to appearing in TV shows.