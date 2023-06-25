- OBITUARIES
British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
17:43 JST, June 25, 2023
Venetia Stanley-Smith, a British-born herbalist and the author of popular books on living in harmony with nature in Kyoto Prefecture, died of aspiration pneumonia on Wednesday. She was 72.
Funeral services have been held with her family in attendance.
Born into an aristocratic British family, Stanley-Smith first came to Japan in 1971 and opened an English conversation school in Kyoto City in 1978.
She later moved to Ohara, Kyoto Prefecture, in 1996, where she lived in a more than 100-year-old house and grew herbs for use in cooking and other elements of daily life. She wrote collections of essays based on her life, including “Venetia’s Ohara Herb Diary.”
She appeared in a popular NHK TV program titled “At Home with Venetia in Kyoto.” The documentary film “Venetia’s garden” also featured her lifestyle.
Her husband, Tadashi Kajiyama, is a photographer of mountains.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress Arrive in Jakarta for 1st Overseas Goodwill Trip
-
Typhoon No. 2 Triggers Record Rainfall Across Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge