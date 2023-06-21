- OBITUARIES
Business Leader Jiro Ushio Dies at 92
12:51 JST, June 21, 2023
Jiro Ushio, former president of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, a major business lobby, has died at 92.
