- OBITUARIES
Sadao Nakajima, Japanese Director of ‘Gokudo no Onna-tachi’ Film Series, Dead at 88
16:34 JST, June 15, 2023
Sadao Nakajima, a film director known for his “Gokudo no Onna-tachi” (Wives of yakuza) series, died from pneumonia on Sunday at the age of 88, it has been learned.
Born in Chiba Prefecture, Nakajima graduated from the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Letters. He made his directorial debut in 1964 with “Kunoichi Ninpo.” He subsequently worked on popular series such as “Kogarashi Monjiro” and “Gokudo no Onna-tachi.”
With his passion for creating, he was able to turn out a wide variety of films, including yakuza films, period dramas and artistic works.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Izu Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status