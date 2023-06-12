Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
  • OBITUARIES

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died

REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022.

Reuters

17:50 JST, June 12, 2023

MILAN (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has died on Monday, according to sources.

Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukaemia “for some time” and had recently developed a lung infection.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilise Italian politics in the coming months.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING