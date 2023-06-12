Mikio Aoki, Former Chief Cabinet Secretary, Dies at 89

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mikio Aoki in 2007

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Mikio Aoki died on Sunday. He was 89.

Aoki was first elected to the House of Councillors in 1986 after serving as former Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita’s secretary and a member of the Shimane prefectural assembly. He later served in key posts including the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s caucus of the upper house.