Popular Pantomime Noppo-san Dies at The Age 88

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Noppo Takami, popularly known as Noppo-san, who performed pantomime on NHK Educational TV’s children’s program “Dekiru Kana” (Can you do it?), died in September last year of heart failure, it has been learned. Takami was 88.

According to his management agency, he had requested that news of his death be withheld for at least six months.