- OBITUARIES
Academy Award-winning Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71
23:04 JST, April 2, 2023
Academy Award-winning musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, a member of the legendary band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) that led a techno-pop boom in Japan, has died at 71.
