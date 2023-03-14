  • OBITUARIES

Kenichi Chen, Famed Sichuan Cuisine Chef in Japan, Dies at Age 67

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kenichi Chen is seen in October 2013.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:58 JST, March 14, 2023

Famed Sichuan cuisine chef known as Kenichi Chen, whose real name is Kenichi Azuma, died on Saturday in a Tokyo hospital due to pneumonia. He was 67.

Chen was born in Tokyo in 1956. His father was a chef from China who widely introduced Sichuan cuisine to Japan. Chen, chairman of the Szechwan Restaurant chain, appeared on various TV shows and chaired The Japan Association of Chinese Cuisine from 2011.

