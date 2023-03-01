Gundam Voice Actor Shozo Iizuka Dies at 89

Courtesy of SIGMA SEVEN, Inc

Shozo Iizuka

Veteran voice actor Shozo Iizuka, who played a wide range of characters from villains to good guys in anime and tokusatsu superhero shows, died from heart failure on Feb. 15. He was 89.

Iizuka brought to life powerful villains, including Hakaider in “Jinzo Ningen Kikaider” and nefarious ringleaders in “Chojin Barom 1” and “Taiyo Sentai Sun Vulcan.”

He was also memorable as gentle giants who help the protagonist, such as Ryu Jose in “Kido Senshi Gundam” (“Mobile Suit Gundam”) and Fudo in “Hokuto no Ken” (“Fist of the North Star”).

Funeral services have already been held, attended by relatives and close friends.