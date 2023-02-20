- OBITUARIES
Leiji Matsumoto, ‘Galaxy Express 999’ Manga Artist, Dies at 85
11:47 JST, February 20, 2023
Leiji Matsumoto, a manga artist best known for his creation of “Ginga Testudo 999” (“Galaxy Express 999”) died on Feb. 13. He was 85 years old.
