  • OBITUARIES

Leiji Matsumoto, ‘Galaxy Express 999’ Manga Artist, Dies at 85

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Leiji Matsumoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:47 JST, February 20, 2023

Leiji Matsumoto, a manga artist best known for his creation of “Ginga Testudo 999” (“Galaxy Express 999”) died on Feb. 13. He was 85 years old.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING