Komeito Politician Toshiko Hamayotsu Dies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toshiko Hamayotsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, February 16, 2023

Toshiko Hamayotsu, former Komeito acting representative, died in November 2020, the party announced on Thursday.

She was 75. She was a member of the House of Councillors and served as Environment Agency chief.

