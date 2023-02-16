- OBITUARIES
Komeito Politician Toshiko Hamayotsu Dies
18:09 JST, February 16, 2023
Toshiko Hamayotsu, former Komeito acting representative, died in November 2020, the party announced on Thursday.
She was 75. She was a member of the House of Councillors and served as Environment Agency chief.
