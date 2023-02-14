Toyota Motor Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda Dies at 97

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda

Shoichiro Toyoda, honorary chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 97.

Toyoda also served as chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in the 1990s.

Originally from Aichi Prefecture, Shoichiro was the father of current President Akio Toyoda and the eldest son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda. Shoichiro joined Toyota Motor Corp. as an executive in 1952.

He became president in 1982 and expanded the company’s overseas operations, including local production in North America. The foundation for Toyota’s growth into one of Japan’s leading automakers was laid during that time.

After becoming chairman in 1992, Shoichiro was active in business community activities. He served as the chairman of Keidanren for four years from May 1994.