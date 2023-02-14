- OBITUARIES
Toyota Motor Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda Dies at 97
18:32 JST, February 14, 2023
Shoichiro Toyoda, honorary chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 97.
Toyoda also served as chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in the 1990s.
Originally from Aichi Prefecture, Shoichiro was the father of current President Akio Toyoda and the eldest son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda. Shoichiro joined Toyota Motor Corp. as an executive in 1952.
He became president in 1982 and expanded the company’s overseas operations, including local production in North America. The foundation for Toyota’s growth into one of Japan’s leading automakers was laid during that time.
After becoming chairman in 1992, Shoichiro was active in business community activities. He served as the chairman of Keidanren for four years from May 1994.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
-
Skiers Caught in Avalanche, 2 Unconscious in Nagano Pref.
-
Severest Cold Spell So Far This Season Forecast to Hit Japan
-
Now’s Your Time to Shine: Men Compete for Shiniest Bald Head
-
Japan’s 1st Shield-Shaped Bronze Mirror, Huge Sword Unearthed from Ancient Burial Mound
JN ACCESS RANKING