- OBITUARIES
Takako Sasuga, Voice Actor for Tara-Chan, Dies at 87
19:09 JST, February 10, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Voice actor Takako Sasuga, best known for providing the voice of Tara-chan in popular animated television series “Sazae-san,” died Sunday, it was learned Friday. She was 87.
Sasuga, a Tokyo native, whose real name was Takako Horiuchi, had been the only voice actor for Tara-chan, or Tarao Fuguta, the young son of Sazae-san, or Sazae Fuguta, the main character of the TV series, since it began in 1969.
In 2019, she was recognized for having “the longest career as a voice actor for the same character of an animated TV series” by Guinness World Records for her role as Tara-chan.
Sasuga also played such roles as Hajime-chan in the “Tensai Bakabon” anime series and Akubi in “Hakushon Daimao.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights