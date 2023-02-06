  • OBITUARIES

Ex-Lower House Speaker Takahiro Yokomichi Dies at 82

Takahiro Yokomichi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Former Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Takahiro Yokomichi died on Thursday at the age of 82, informed sources said Monday.

Yokomichi also served as vice speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, as well as governor of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

