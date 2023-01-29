- OBITUARIES
Kunio Suzuki, Ex-Head of Nationalist Group, Dies at 79
16:23 JST, January 29, 2023
TOKYO — Kunio Suzuki, a former head of nationalist group Issuikai, died of aspiration pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Jan. 11. He was 79.
Suzuki joined newspaper publisher Sankei Shimbun Co. after dropping out of a graduate school of Waseda University in 1970. In 1972, he established Issuikai and became its leader. He has served as the group’s adviser since 1999.
Suzuki was called a “new right-wing” polemicist for his activities that were not bound by the established right wing. He appeared in many television programs.
He was also known as a combat sports commentator.
