- OBITUARIES
TV Personality Chika Takami dies at 60
17:19 JST, December 21, 2022
TV personality Chika Takami, whose real name was Fusayo Takahashi, died Wednesday at a hospital in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture. She was 60. She had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with cancer, according to sources.
Takami made her debut in 1978, working as a singer and an actress. She returned to her home town of Niihama in 2018 and ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate in the Ehime constituency for the House of Councillors election in July.
