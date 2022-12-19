Koji Ryu, vocalist and drummer of C-C-B, dies at 60



Koji Ryu

Koji Ryu, vocalist and drummer of pop-rock band C-C-B, died from a stroke on Dec. 14 at the age of 60.

Ryu made his debut in 1983 with the band, formerly known as the Coconut Boys. The group changed their name to C-C-B in 1985, and their biggest hit song was “Romantic ga tomaranai” (Can’t stop being romantic).

Ryu was known for his clear, high-tone voice and striking stage appearance, with pink-dyed hair and distinct glasses. Together with C-C-B, he also appeared in NHK’s annual “Red & White Year-end Song Festival.”

After C-C-B disbanded in 1989, he continued as a solo artist, basing himself in his native Kumamoto Prefecture. Last year, he appeared in a tribute concert for composer Kyohei Tsutsumi, who died in 2020, and a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of lyricist Takashi Matsumoto’s song-making career.

Ryu’s funeral has already taken place, attended by close family members.