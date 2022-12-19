- OBITUARIES
Koji Ryu, vocalist and drummer of C-C-B, dies at 60
13:16 JST, December 19, 2022
Koji Ryu, vocalist and drummer of pop-rock band C-C-B, died from a stroke on Dec. 14 at the age of 60.
Ryu made his debut in 1983 with the band, formerly known as the Coconut Boys. The group changed their name to C-C-B in 1985, and their biggest hit song was “Romantic ga tomaranai” (Can’t stop being romantic).
Ryu was known for his clear, high-tone voice and striking stage appearance, with pink-dyed hair and distinct glasses. Together with C-C-B, he also appeared in NHK’s annual “Red & White Year-end Song Festival.”
After C-C-B disbanded in 1989, he continued as a solo artist, basing himself in his native Kumamoto Prefecture. Last year, he appeared in a tribute concert for composer Kyohei Tsutsumi, who died in 2020, and a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of lyricist Takashi Matsumoto’s song-making career.
Ryu’s funeral has already taken place, attended by close family members.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ichiro Mizuki, ‘king of anime songs,’ dies at 74
-
‘See-through toilets’ malfunction in Shibuya
-
Tokyo hopes new subway line will boost global competitiveness
-
Metropolitan government to construct new subway line in Tokyo, eying launch in 2040s
-
Tour of innovative public lavatories held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING