Fashion designer Yukiko Hanai dies of old age

Yukiko Hanai speaks in Tokyo in November 2004.

11:11 JST, December 19, 2022

Fashion designer Yukiko Hanai died of old age Oct. 1, it has been learned. She was 84.

Born in Yokohama, she established her brand Yukiko Hanai, and designed clothes for women and school and company uniforms, among others.

