- OBITUARIES
Fashion designer Yukiko Hanai dies of old age
11:11 JST, December 19, 2022
Fashion designer Yukiko Hanai died of old age Oct. 1, it has been learned. She was 84.
Born in Yokohama, she established her brand Yukiko Hanai, and designed clothes for women and school and company uniforms, among others.
