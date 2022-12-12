- OBITUARIES
‘King of anime songs’ Ichiro Mizuki dies at 74
15:21 JST, December 12, 2022
Singer Ichiro Mizuki, known as the “king of anime songs,” passed away on Dec. 6, his agency announced on Monday. He was 74 years old.
Mizuki made his debut in 1968 as a singer of popular Japanese songs, and switched to anime songs in 1971. He sang more than 1,200 overall, including theme songs for the anime “Mazinger Z” and the “Kamen Rider” tokusatsu superhero TV series.
He revealed that he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer in July.
Here is a column about the concert at which Ichiro Mizuki appeared on Nov. 27, written by Mishio Suzuki, Yomiuri Shimbun Senior Specialist.https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/culture/manga-anime/20221209-75859/
