‘King of anime songs’ Ichiro Mizuki dies at 74

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Singer Ichiro Mizuki, known as the “king of anime songs,” passed away on Dec. 6, his agency announced on Monday. He was 74 years old.

Mizuki made his debut in 1968 as a singer of popular Japanese songs, and switched to anime songs in 1971. He sang more than 1,200 overall, including theme songs for the anime “Mazinger Z” and the “Kamen Rider” tokusatsu superhero TV series.

He revealed that he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer in July.