- OBITUARIES
Former Matsushita Electric President Kunio Nakamura dies at 83
18:38 JST, November 30, 2022
Kunio Nakamura, former president of Panasonic Holdings Corp. forerunner Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., died of pneumonia Monday. He was 83.
Nakamura had also served as vice chairperson of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).
Family members and close friends had attended a private funeral, and a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date.
Born in Shiga Prefecture, Nakamura joined Matsushita after graduating from Osaka University in 1962, rising to become president of the company in June 2000.
When he assumed the top post, the company had been suffering from poor sales and other issues, but Nakamura implemented bold restructuring measures, achieving a rapid turnaround in just 12 months.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING