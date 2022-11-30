Former Matsushita Electric President Kunio Nakamura dies at 83

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kunio Nakamura, former president of Matsushita Electric Industrial Co.

Kunio Nakamura, former president of Panasonic Holdings Corp. forerunner Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., died of pneumonia Monday. He was 83.

Nakamura had also served as vice chairperson of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

Family members and close friends had attended a private funeral, and a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date.

Born in Shiga Prefecture, Nakamura joined Matsushita after graduating from Osaka University in 1962, rising to become president of the company in June 2000.

When he assumed the top post, the company had been suffering from poor sales and other issues, but Nakamura implemented bold restructuring measures, achieving a rapid turnaround in just 12 months.