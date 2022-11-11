- OBITUARIES
Former baseball player Choji Murata dies at 72 in a fire at his home
8:42 JST, November 11, 2022
Former professional baseball player Choji Murata dies at 72 in a fire at his home.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match