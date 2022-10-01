Antonio Inoki dies at 79

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Antonio Inoki talks in an interview in June 2008

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:11 JST, October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki, a former pro wrestler and member of the House of Councilors, died Saturday age 79.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING