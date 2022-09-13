Japan’s oldest man dies at 112 years old
16:46 JST, September 13, 2022
Mikizo Ueda, Japan’s oldest person at 112 years old, died on Friday. The city of Nara, where Ueda lived, made the announcement on Tuesday. Ueda was residing at a nursing home in the city.
