Japan’s oldest man dies at 112 years old

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mikizo Ueda (photo taken September 15, 2021)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:46 JST, September 13, 2022

Mikizo Ueda, Japan’s oldest person at 112 years old, died on Friday. The city of Nara, where Ueda lived, made the announcement on Tuesday. Ueda was residing at a nursing home in the city.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING