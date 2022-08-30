Kyocera Honorary Chairperson Inamori dies at 90

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kyocera Corp. Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori is interviewed in February 2018.

Kyocera Corp. founder and chairman emeritus Kazuo Inamori passed away on Aug. 24 of old age, the electronics maker said Tuesday. He was 90.

The funeral was held with close relatives. A ceremony will be held at a later date.

Born in Kagoshima Prefecture, Inamori was known as an iconic entrepreneur of postwar Japan, who took the initiative to establish DDI Corp. (now KDDI Corp.) and helped rebuild the bankrupt Japan Airlines Co.

He also devoted his life to cultivating business managers, science and culture.