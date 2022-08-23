News in Pictures: Designer Mori brought elegance, functionality to fashion
15:45 JST, August 23, 2022
The late Hanae Mori crafted outfits that delivered both beauty and comfort that were loved by people across the social spectrum. Japan’s most-celebrated fashion designer passed away on Aug. 11 at age 96.
Mori became involved with Paris haute couture in the 1970s and began sharing her Japan-inspired creations with the world. She designed a formal low-necked dress that the Empress wore on her wedding day when she married the Emperor, who was then crown prince, in 1993.
Mori’s attire allowed wearers to stand out in style. Her clothing graced a wide range of fields, from theater costumery to corporate uniforms.
Mikako Kotani, 55, wore a Mori-designed swimsuit when she won the bronze medal in synchronized swimming at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. Kotani recalled how fellow competitors from other countries were amazed at her outfit, which was embroidered with a large butterfly. “Madame Mori, who was acclaimed worldwide, lent me her power through her ‘champion swimsuit,’” Kotani said.
Ballet dancer Yoko Morishita, 73, had costumes designed by Mori and still loves wearing a pale-pink Mori stole embroidered with butterflies that she bought about 20 years ago. “She expressed joy and cheerfulness in her clothes and always had respect and consideration for the wearers,” Morishita said of the legendary designer.
Mori also designed uniforms for various companies and schools. She was responsible for designing the fourth- to sixth-generation uniforms for Japan Airlines flight attendants that were used from 1967 to 1987.
Miho Komatsubara, 55, wore the sixth iteration as a JAL flight attendant. “The design was feminine, and the jersey fabric made it very functional,” Komatsubara said. “We were all proud to wear the uniform.”
