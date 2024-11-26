Japan’s Epsilon S Rocket: Fire Breaks out During Engine Combustion Test; JAXA to Investigate Cause

From JAXA’s live camera images

Engine combustion test of the Epsilon S, which experienced a malfunction.

A fire broke out during the engine combustion test of Japan’s new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture due to some abnormalities that occurred during the test, JAXA said Tuesday morning.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A test site at JAXA Noshiro Rocket Testing Center in Akita Prefecture where an explosion occurred during Epsilon S’s combustion test on July 14, 2023.

JAXA is investigating the details of the incident.

In July 2023, an explosion occurred during a combustion experiment of the Epsilon S’s engine at the Noshiro Rocket Testing Center in Akita Prefecture, leading JAXA to take countermeasures by covering the ignition device with heat-insulating material for the latest test.