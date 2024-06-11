Home>Society>General News

Small Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at High School in Hyogo Pref.; No One Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A small helicopter that made an emergency landing is seen on the ground of a private high school in Aioi, Hyogo Prefecture, at 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:04 JST, June 11, 2024

A small helicopter made an emergency landing on the grounds of a private high school in Aioi, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 3:55 p.m. on Monday. No one was injured.

The small helicopter is operated by Takumi Enterprise, based in Okayama City, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. The pilot and passenger were en route to Okayama Prefecture from Aichi Prefecture when an engine malfunction caused loss of power, resulting in the emergency landing. The helicopter was not damaged.

