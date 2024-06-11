Small Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at High School in Hyogo Pref.; No One Injured
12:04 JST, June 11, 2024
A small helicopter made an emergency landing on the grounds of a private high school in Aioi, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 3:55 p.m. on Monday. No one was injured.
The small helicopter is operated by Takumi Enterprise, based in Okayama City, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. The pilot and passenger were en route to Okayama Prefecture from Aichi Prefecture when an engine malfunction caused loss of power, resulting in the emergency landing. The helicopter was not damaged.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected