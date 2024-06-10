Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa’s Ferrari Overturns in Race; Maezawa Taken to Sendai Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture, is seen on Sunday.

SENDAI — Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa was hospitalized in Sendai on Sunday afternoon after his car rear-ended another vehicle and overturned at a Ferrari racing event in Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture.

A man in his 50s was also taken to the hospital. Both are able to talk, according to the fire department.

Maezawa’s Ferrari appeared to have trouble and rolled over several times after the collision before coming to a stop, according to a source from the event organizer Sugo Co.