Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa’s Ferrari Overturns in Race; Maezawa Taken to Sendai Hospital
10:47 JST, June 10, 2024
SENDAI — Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa was hospitalized in Sendai on Sunday afternoon after his car rear-ended another vehicle and overturned at a Ferrari racing event in Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture.
A man in his 50s was also taken to the hospital. Both are able to talk, according to the fire department.
Maezawa’s Ferrari appeared to have trouble and rolled over several times after the collision before coming to a stop, according to a source from the event organizer Sugo Co.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared