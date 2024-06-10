Home>Society>General News

Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa’s Ferrari Overturns in Race; Maezawa Taken to Sendai Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture, is seen on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:47 JST, June 10, 2024

SENDAI — Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa was hospitalized in Sendai on Sunday afternoon after his car rear-ended another vehicle and overturned at a Ferrari racing event in Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture.

A man in his 50s was also taken to the hospital. Both are able to talk, according to the fire department.

Maezawa’s Ferrari appeared to have trouble and rolled over several times after the collision before coming to a stop, according to a source from the event organizer Sugo Co.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yusaku Maezawa in 2019
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING