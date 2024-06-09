Rainy Season Begins in Shikoku Region of Japan; Season Already Started in Okinawa, Kyushu

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The rainy season has begun in the Shikoku region, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced on Sunday.

The JMA said that the season arrived in the area four days later than average and 11 days later than last year.

Rainy season has already been declared in Okinawa Prefecture, the Amami Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture and the southern part of Kyushu.