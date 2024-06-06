Man Caring for Horses for Meat at Ranch Falls Unconscious after Being Kicked in Face by Horse in Kumamoto Pref.
14:57 JST, June 6, 2024
A man taking care of horses for meat fell unconscious after being kicked in the face by a horse at a ranch in Kumamoto Prefecture on Wednesday, police said.
The male horse, which weighs about 1,000 kilograms, kicked the man, 70, with its hind legs at the ranch in Uki in the prefecture at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police.
He was pulling the reins to walk the horse, 4, but it became violent, the police said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan Household Spending Down 3.2 ％ in FY 2023
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Ride-Hailing Services Used More than Taxis in Tokyo in 1st Month
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index