Man Caring for Horses for Meat at Ranch Falls Unconscious after Being Kicked in Face by Horse in Kumamoto Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Kumamoto prefectural police headquarters

A man taking care of horses for meat fell unconscious after being kicked in the face by a horse at a ranch in Kumamoto Prefecture on Wednesday, police said.

The male horse, which weighs about 1,000 kilograms, kicked the man, 70, with its hind legs at the ranch in Uki in the prefecture at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police.

He was pulling the reins to walk the horse, 4, but it became violent, the police said.