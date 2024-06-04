Shibuya Ward Submits Draft Amendment to Prohibit Year-Round Drinking on Streets, in Parks around Shibuya Station; If Passed June 17, Will Be Enforced in October

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Security guards patrol an area of Shibuya on the lookout for street drinking on Oct. 18, 2023.

A draft amendment prohibiting year-round drinking on the streets and in parks around Shibuya Station was submitted Monday by Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, to its assembly.

The amendment does not include penalties for violators.

If it is enacted June 17, it is expected to go into effect in October.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

