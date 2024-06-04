Home>Society>General News

Shibuya Ward Submits Draft Amendment to Prohibit Year-Round Drinking on Streets, in Parks around Shibuya Station; If Passed June 17, Will Be Enforced in October

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Security guards patrol an area of Shibuya on the lookout for street drinking on Oct. 18, 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:20 JST, June 4, 2024

A draft amendment prohibiting year-round drinking on the streets and in parks around Shibuya Station was submitted Monday by Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, to its assembly.

The amendment does not include penalties for violators.

If it is enacted June 17, it is expected to go into effect in October.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Related Article

Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING