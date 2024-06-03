2 Japan Air Self-Defense Force Stealth Fighters Make Emergency Landings at Aomori Airport, Temporarily Closing Runway
13:30 JST, June 3, 2024
AOMORI – Two F35A stealth fighters belonging to the Air Self-Defense Force’s Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture made emergency landings one after another at Aomori Airport in Aomori at around 9 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.
The airport’s runway was closed from 8:58 a.m. to 9:16 a.m., however, this did not cause major disruption.
Misawa Air Base officials are investigating the cause.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Japan Household Spending Down 3.2 ％ in FY 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index