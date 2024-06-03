Home>Society>General News

2 Japan Air Self-Defense Force Stealth Fighters Make Emergency Landings at Aomori Airport, Temporarily Closing Runway

AOMORI – Two F35A stealth fighters belonging to the Air Self-Defense Force’s Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture made emergency landings one after another at Aomori Airport in Aomori at around 9 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.

The airport’s runway was closed from 8:58 a.m. to 9:16 a.m., however, this did not cause major disruption.

Misawa Air Base officials are investigating the cause.

