Man Attacked by Bear, Taken to Hospital in Niigata Pref.

NIIGATA — A man in his 50s was attacked by a 1.5 meter-long bear and suffered injuries to his fingers and head in Niigata Prefecture on Friday morning.

The man remained conscious but was taken to a hospital in Niigata City.

Police said that the man was picking bamboo shoots in the mountains behind his house around 6:30 a.m., when he was attacked by the bear, bitten on the index finger of his right hand and scratched on his forehead and the back of his head.