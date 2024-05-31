Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Ewiniar Weakens into Extratropical Cyclone on Friday Predawn

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:07 JST, May 31, 2024

The powerful Typhoon Ewiniar, which was approaching the Izu Islands, weakened into an extratropical cyclone on Friday predawn.

The cyclone made the atmosphere unstable in the Pacific coast of East Japan and elsewhere, causing heavy rain. Miyake, Tokyo, recorded a maximum rainfall of 52.5 millimeters in the three hours to 10 a.m. Friday, and Chuo Ward, Chiba, recorded 36 millimeters.

