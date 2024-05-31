Bear, About 1 Meter Tall, Enters House, Inflicts Serious Injuries to Couple in Gunma Pref. after Thursday Midnight

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A black bear is seen in the Shirakami mountain range between Aomori and Akita prefectures.

A bear, about 1 meter tall, entered a house and attacked a couple, inflicting serious injuries in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture, at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The man, 74, and his wife, 72, noticed a noise from outside the house while they were in bed. They opened a window on the first floor to check what was happening outside. The bear entered the house and attacked them, the police said, adding that the bear later ran away.

The man sustained scratches on his head and neck, and his wife suffered a fractured right hand.