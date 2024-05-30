Home>Society>General News

Twin Jaguar Cubs Debut at Zoo in Southern Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Twin jaguar cubs play with each other.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:23 JST, May 30, 2024

Twin jaguar cubs born in April made their public debut Thursday at a zoo in Kochi. They can be seen every day at 1:30 p.m. for an hour except Wednesdays when Wanpark Kochi Animal Land is closed.

The twins are male and female, weighing 4,990 grams and 4,325 grams, respectively, more than triple their weights at birth.

The male jaguar actively moves around, while the female doesn’t move as much.

“The two get along well and play with each other inside a tire,” said a 41-year-old caretaker. “I would like visitors to see them while they are still small and adorable.”

