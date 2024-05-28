Tokaido Shinkansen Faces Suspension Due to Torrential Rain; Could Disrupt Evening Travel between Tokyo, Osaka
15:52 JST, May 28, 2024
Delays or even suspension of the Tokaido Shinkansen line could occur on Tuesday night due to heavy rain, Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced Tuesday.
The company foresees disruption of service from the evening to midnight based on weather forecasts.
Typhoon Ewiniar is slowly approaching southern Japan, and warnings are being issued for the possible development of linear rainbands in western Japan.
The Tokaido line is a major transportation link connecting Japan’s largest cities of Tokyo and Osaka.
“Please pay attention to the weather conditions and check our website for the latest operation information,” a JR Tokai official said.
