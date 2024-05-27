Home>Society>General News

JAL President ‘Deeply Apologizes’ for String of Aviation Safety Troubles after Transport Ministry Issues Strict Warning

The Yomiuri Shimbun
JAL President Mitsuko Tottori, right, receives a written warning from Shigenori Hiraoka, director general of Civil Aviation Bureau of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on Monday in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:00 JST, May 27, 2024

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry issued on Monday a strict warning to Japan Airlines in response to a series of safety problems at the airline and sought the company to submit measures on preventing recurrence by June 11.

Shigenori Hiraoka, director general of the ministry’s Civil Aviation Bureau, handed a written warning to Tottori at the ministry on Monday, saying, “I hope [JAL’s] top management will take initiative in emphasizing awareness of aviation safety again and further improving safety after conducting a comprehensive review of [its] safety management system.”

Tottori bowed deeply when she received the document. She told media, “I deeply apologize for great concern [JAL] has caused. I’ll promise to take leadership in restoring confidence [from society].”

