JAL President ‘Deeply Apologizes’ for String of Aviation Safety Troubles after Transport Ministry Issues Strict Warning
21:00 JST, May 27, 2024
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry issued on Monday a strict warning to Japan Airlines in response to a series of safety problems at the airline and sought the company to submit measures on preventing recurrence by June 11.
Shigenori Hiraoka, director general of the ministry’s Civil Aviation Bureau, handed a written warning to Tottori at the ministry on Monday, saying, “I hope [JAL’s] top management will take initiative in emphasizing awareness of aviation safety again and further improving safety after conducting a comprehensive review of [its] safety management system.”
Tottori bowed deeply when she received the document. She told media, “I deeply apologize for great concern [JAL] has caused. I’ll promise to take leadership in restoring confidence [from society].”
