Rice for Sake Planted on Tokyo Ginza Rooftop; Hoping to Create New Culture of Sake

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co. employees and others plant rice for sake on the rooftop of the company’s Tokyo branch building in the Ginza district on Friday. In an effort to promote a culture of sake, the company planted about 1,400 seedlings of Hakutsuru Nishiki, a sake rice variety developed by the company, in a 110-square-meter paddy field. The rooftop of the eight-story building gets plenty of sunlight, and the rice is expected to be harvested around October and used to make sake.