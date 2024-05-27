Home>Society>General News

Rice for Sake Planted on Tokyo Ginza Rooftop; Hoping to Create New Culture of Sake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:39 JST, May 27, 2024

Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co. employees and others plant rice for sake on the rooftop of the company’s Tokyo branch building in the Ginza district on Friday. In an effort to promote a culture of sake, the company planted about 1,400 seedlings of Hakutsuru Nishiki, a sake rice variety developed by the company, in a 110-square-meter paddy field. The rooftop of the eight-story building gets plenty of sunlight, and the rice is expected to be harvested around October and used to make sake.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING