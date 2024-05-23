Home>Society>General News

Bodies of Woman and 3 Children Found After House Fire in Tokyo; 1 Man Found Alive, Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Firefighters gather near the scene of a house fire on Thursday afternoon in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:01 JST, May 23, 2024

A fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a two-story house in the Togoshi area of Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the bodies of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, and three children were found at the scene. A man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details of the situation.

The incident occurred in a residential area about 1 kilometer southwest of JR Osaki Station. A total of 23 fire trucks and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was almost completely extinguished within about 30 minutes.

