Colorful Yukata Fabrics Flutter in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward

Fabric for yukata summer kimono dries under the sun at a dyeing company in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. Founded in 1916, the company uses a traditional handwork method of pouring dye to produce the same pattern on both sides of the fabric. “I hope people will enjoy yukata in their daily lives,” the company’s executive director said.