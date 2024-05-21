Girl, About 2, Dies after Her Neck Gets Caught in Car Window; She Was in Back Seat, with Mother in Car
A girl, about 2, died after her neck got caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning, police said.
A woman called the police on a street in the Shakujiimachi district, Nerima Ward, at around 10:45 a.m. She was quoted as saying, “My child got her neck caught in a car window,” according to the police. The girl was unconscious when she was sent to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
The girl was in the back seat and with only her mother in the car, according to the police, who are investigating the details.
