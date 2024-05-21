M6.0 Earthquake Shakes Ogasawara Islands, Measuring 4 in Japanese Seismic Scale of 7 in Ogasawara Village
12:05 JST, May 21, 2024
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Ogasawara islands, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning, measuring 4 in Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the Ogasawara village, Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday. Its epicenter was in the water near Chichijima island, and its depth 50 km.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate