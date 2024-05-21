Home>Society>General News

M6.0 Earthquake Shakes Ogasawara Islands, Measuring 4 in Japanese Seismic Scale of 7 in Ogasawara Village


The Japan News

12:05 JST, May 21, 2024

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Ogasawara islands, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning, measuring 4 in Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the Ogasawara village, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday. Its epicenter was in the water near Chichijima island, and its depth 50 km.

