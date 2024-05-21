Rainy Season Begins in Okinawa Pref., Amami Region of Kagoshima Pref., Japan Meteorological Agency Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The rainy season has begun in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

The Okinawa’s rainy season came 11 days later than the average year, and the Amami’s nine days later. In both regions, it came three days later than last year.