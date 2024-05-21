Home>Society>General News

Rainy Season Begins in Okinawa Pref., Amami Region of Kagoshima Pref., Japan Meteorological Agency Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:21 JST, May 21, 2024

The rainy season has begun in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

The Okinawa’s rainy season came 11 days later than the average year, and the Amami’s nine days later. In both regions, it came three days later than last year.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING