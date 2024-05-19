Commemorative Gallery for G7 Hiroshima Summit Opens in Hiroshima; Photographs, Items from Summit On Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A round table used during the G7 Hiroshima Summit is seen in Naka Ward, Hiroshima.

HIROSHIMA — The G7 Hiroshima Summit Commemorative Gallery, which exhibits items related to the G7 summit held last May, and is located in Peace Memorial Park in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, opened on Sunday, after being shown to the press on Friday.

People can enter the gallery free of charge from Sunday, exactly a year after the opening of the summit, until the end of 2030.

The Citizens Council for the Hiroshima Summit, which comprises the prefectural government, the city government and companies, built the gallery north of the East Building of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum as a facility where visitors can reflect on experiences from the G7 summit. Construction of the gallery cost ¥50 million, and the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments each shouldered 50% of the amount.

About 100 items are exhibited inside the 110-square-meter prefabricated building, including photo panels and video clips of scenes of the G7 and other leaders placing flowers at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb. They also include a round table used for the G7 leaders’ meeting and a replica of a visitors’ book in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders wrote their names.

Yukari Yamanaka, general affairs section chief of the secretariat of the citizens council, said, “We expect 200,000 visitors annually. We hope this gallery can be a place to convey the message for peace embodied by the summit.”