Temperatures Soar to Midsummer Levels Across Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk around in short sleeves with parasols in hand under the strong sunlight in Tokyo on Saturday.

Temperatures soared nationwide on Saturday, with 33 areas recording midsummer day temperatures of 30 C or higher, making it the hottest day of the year in many places, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures were particularly high in the western part of the country, reaching 32.6 C in Hita City, Oita Prefecture, the highest in the country for the day.

The Tokyo metropolitan area also experienced a hot day, with the temperature in Chiyoda Ward in central Tokyo rising to 28.8 C, the highest this year at that location.