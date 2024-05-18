Temperatures Soar to Midsummer Levels Across Japan
16:53 JST, May 18, 2024
Temperatures soared nationwide on Saturday, with 33 areas recording midsummer day temperatures of 30 C or higher, making it the hottest day of the year in many places, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Temperatures were particularly high in the western part of the country, reaching 32.6 C in Hita City, Oita Prefecture, the highest in the country for the day.
The Tokyo metropolitan area also experienced a hot day, with the temperature in Chiyoda Ward in central Tokyo rising to 28.8 C, the highest this year at that location.
